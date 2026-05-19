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Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center receives top marks in 2026 CMS report

PRESS RELEASE

May 19, 2026

Wilkes-Barre, PA - The Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center announced today that it received 5-star rating in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ annual Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating report. This is the second year in a row that the medical center has received this designation.

CMS’ Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings are based on five categories: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, and timely and effective care. A higher star rating, out of five, indicates better performance along these quality measures.

 

“Receiving a 5-star rating from CMS is a reflection of the dedication our entire team brings to caring for Veterans every day,” said Russell Lloyd, director of the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center. “This rating underscores our commitment to delivering safe, timely and high-quality care, and we are proud to contribute to VA’s continued nationwide excellence.”

 

Nationwide, 78% of VA hospitals that received a rating https://news.va.gov/press-room/va-hospitals-earn-record-high-quality-ratings-in-2026-cms-report/ received an Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating of four or five stars in 2026.

 

This is the fourth consecutive year that VA has outperformed non-VA care, and the second year in a row that no VA hospital received a one-star rating. The percentage of VA hospitals receiving four or five stars has grown dramatically in the last two years:

  • 2023, 67%
  • 2024, 58%
  • 2025, 77%
  • 2026, 78%

 

View the star ratings for each facility and methodology for the ratings.

 

For more information, please contact John Baloga at Joh.Baloga@va.gov or , or visit https://www.va.gov/wilkes-barre-health-care/

 

This year’s CMS report is just one example of how VA is working better for Veterans. Among other improvements, VA has:

 

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Media contacts

John Baloga, Public Affairs Specialist/ Outreach Coordinator

Phone:

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