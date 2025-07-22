Skip to Content

Virtual Legal Clinic - Veterans Justice Outreach Program

The mission of the Veterans Justice Programs is to identify justice-involved Veterans and contact them through outreach, in order to facilitate access to VA services at the earliest possible point. Veterans Justice Programs accomplish this by building and maintaining partnerships between VA and key elements of the criminal justice system.

Veterans Justice Outreach:

https://www.va.gov/homeless/vjo.asp

 

Wilkes Barre VA Medical Center Veterans Justice Outreach Specialists:

 

Lackawanna, Northumberland, Snyder, Bradford, Susquehanna and Union Counties:

 

Kim Sapolis-Lacey

 

Luzerne, Carbon, Monroe, Wayne, Wyoming, and Sullivan Counties:

 

Steve Lai

 

Lycoming, Lehigh, Northampton, Pike, Columbia, and Montour Counties: 

 

Lori Miller

 

Counties with Treatment/Veterans Courts are underlined

*VJO cannot provide legal advice or legal representation. 

Justice scale with gavel with text, Virtual Legal Clinic
Free Legal Aide Questions Answered                     

https://pa.freelegalanswers.org/

 

Questions about Military and Benefits                  

https://abafederal.freelegalanswers.org/

 

Legal Information and sample legal forms            

https://www.palawhelp.org/

 

Assistance with Will writing for Vets
Lawyer Referrals/Resources:

 

North Penn Legal                                                                              

https://www.nplspa.org/

 

Lawyer Referral through PA Bar Association                         

https://www.pabar.org/site/For-the-Public/Find-a-Lawyer/

1-  Mon-Fri 8AM-4:30PM

 

Lawyers Saluting Veterans                                                           

Military and Veteran Services (pabar.org)

 

Vet Lex Lawyers Serving Veterans                                             

https://vetlex.org/

 

Office of General Counsel                                                             
Legal Help for Veterans

Legal Help for Veterans - Office of General Counsel (va.gov)

 

Pro Bono Attys for Benefits issues
Stateside Legal                  

Welcome | Stateside Legal                                                           

benefits; civil rights and immigration; discharge upgrades and military record changes; health and safety; housing and real estate; education and employment; money and debt; family matters; criminal matters; and others

 

Online data base of VA Accredited Attorneys                       

OGC - Accreditation Search (va.gov)

 

American Bar Assoc. variety of resources/services            

Pennsylvania (americanbar.org)

 

Miscellaneous VA Resources: 

 

Wilkes Barre VA Home Page

VA Wilkes-Barre Health Care | Veterans Affairs

 

Veterans Crisis Line – Dial 988

Home (veteranscrisisline.net)

 

Wilkes Barre VA Suicide Prevention

Suicide Prevention | VA Wilkes-Barre Health Care | Veterans Affairs

 

National Call Center for Homeless Veterans

National Call Center for Homeless Veterans - VA Homeless Programs

 

Wilkes Barre VA Mental Health Services

Mental Health Care | VA Wilkes-Barre Health Care | Veterans Affairs 

 

PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs

Home (pa.gov)

 

