Virtual Legal Clinic - Veterans Justice Outreach Program
The mission of the Veterans Justice Programs is to identify justice-involved Veterans and contact them through outreach, in order to facilitate access to VA services at the earliest possible point. Veterans Justice Programs accomplish this by building and maintaining partnerships between VA and key elements of the criminal justice system.
Veterans Justice Outreach:
https://www.va.gov/homeless/vjo.asp
Wilkes Barre VA Medical Center Veterans Justice Outreach Specialists:
Lackawanna, Northumberland, Snyder, Bradford, Susquehanna and Union Counties:
Kim Sapolis-Lacey
Luzerne, Carbon, Monroe, Wayne, Wyoming, and Sullivan Counties:
Steve Lai
Lycoming, Lehigh, Northampton, Pike, Columbia, and Montour Counties:
Lori Miller
Counties with Treatment/Veterans Courts are underlined
*VJO cannot provide legal advice or legal representation.
Legal Resources:
Free Legal Aide Questions Answered
https://pa.freelegalanswers.org/
Questions about Military and Benefits
https://abafederal.freelegalanswers.org/
Legal Information and sample legal forms
Assistance with Will writing for Vets
Lawyer Referrals/Resources:
North Penn Legal
Lawyer Referral through PA Bar Association
https://www.pabar.org/site/For-the-Public/Find-a-Lawyer/
1-
Lawyers Saluting Veterans
Military and Veteran Services (pabar.org)
Vet Lex Lawyers Serving Veterans
Office of General Counsel
Legal Help for Veterans
Legal Help for Veterans - Office of General Counsel (va.gov)
Pro Bono Attys for Benefits issues
Stateside Legal
benefits; civil rights and immigration; discharge upgrades and military record changes; health and safety; housing and real estate; education and employment; money and debt; family matters; criminal matters; and others
Online data base of VA Accredited Attorneys
OGC - Accreditation Search (va.gov)
American Bar Assoc. variety of resources/services
Pennsylvania (americanbar.org)
Miscellaneous VA Resources:
Wilkes Barre VA Home Page
VA Wilkes-Barre Health Care | Veterans Affairs
Veterans Crisis Line – Dial 988
Wilkes Barre VA Suicide Prevention
Suicide Prevention | VA Wilkes-Barre Health Care | Veterans Affairs
National Call Center for Homeless Veterans
National Call Center for Homeless Veterans - VA Homeless Programs
Wilkes Barre VA Mental Health Services
Mental Health Care | VA Wilkes-Barre Health Care | Veterans Affairs
PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs