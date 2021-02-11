Joseph F. Sharon

Joe Sharon was designated Associate Director of the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania effective July 14, 2013. Previous to his selection, he served in the role on an interim basis starting in February of 2013.

As the Associate Director, Mr. Sharon supervises the office of the Equal Employment Opportunity Manager along with the following administrative product lines: Facilities Management Services, Fiscal Service, Human Resource Services, Police Service/Emergency Preparedness, Voluntary Service, Nutrition and Food Services, Environmental Management Services, Logistics Service and Canteen Service.

Mr. Sharon's previous VA service career included assignments as the Chief of Pharmacy Service at the Wilkes-Barre, PA. Prior to this, Mr. Sharon has many years of experience managing various services for private sector facilities.

Mr. Sharon has a bachelor's degree in Pharmacy from Temple University, a Doctor's degree in Pharmacy from the University of Florida and a Masters in Health Care Administration from Scranton University.

Mr. Sharon is married to Gloria Sharon; they have three children.