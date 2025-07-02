Wilkes University Nesbitt School of Pharmacy, PGY-1 Pharmacy Resident at Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center

Dr. Matthew Dacey is from Mountain Top, Pa and attended Wilkes University Nesbitt School of Pharmacy. After this year of residency, he hopes to find a job and work as a pharmacist in an ambulatory care setting and one day hold a position in pharmacy management. Matthew says, “The thing I love most about the VA is how it is a family environment. I am excited to grow as a pharmacist with a great team.” In his free time he enjoys golfing, reading, and spending time with his family.