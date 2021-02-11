Valerie M. Boytin

Mrs. Valerie Boytin was appointed Nurse Executive in April of 2012. She joined the Department of Veterans Affairs in 1979 as a Clinical Nurse Specialist for Mental Health and Behavioral Services at the Wilkes-Barre Veterans Administration Medical Center. Since that time she has served in various capacities to include Associate Chief Nurse for Behavioral and Acute Services, Associate Chief for Primary Care Services, Associate Chief of Staff for Special Programs, and Interim Nurse Executive.

Mrs. Boytin is a graduate of Penn State University, State College, Pennsylvania. She holds a master's degree in Mental Health Nursing. Mrs. Boytin is a Veteran of the Persian Gulf War. She retired from the United States Army Reserve with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Mrs. Boytin is an active member of numerous professional, civic, and military organizations.