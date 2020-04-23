Flu Season 2019-2020

The annual flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself against the flu virus and reduce the risk of spreading it to others. Flu shots will be available at both the medical center and all outpatient clinics.

Annual flu vaccinations are now available at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center. If you have a scheduled appointment in Wilkes-Barre in our Primary Care, Mental Hygiene, Specialty, or Surgical Clinic, you can receive your flu shot at your next appointment.

If you do not have a scheduled appointment in Wilkes-Barre in any of the above clinics during flu season and would like a flu vaccine, you may receive your flu vaccine in Wilkes-Barre in the Primary Care Clinic, 1 West, at the following times - no appointment necessary:

Evenings: October 22 - 24 and 28 - 30 from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Saturdays: October 19 from 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Flu shots will be available at both the medical center and all community based outpatient clinics. Veterans can also opt to receive a free flu shot at their local Walgreens.

Community Based Outpatient Clinics

Please refer to the information below for how and when you can receive your flu shot.

ALLENTOWN VA OUTPATIENT CLINIC

Monday through Friday appointments available

Evening appointments: October 7, 21, and 28 from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Please call for an appointment: (610) 776-4304 or 1-877-928-2621



SAYRE VA OUTPATIENT CLINIC

Monday, Thursday, and Friday from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM

Evening appointments: October 3 and 22 from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Please call for an appointment: (570) 888-6803 or 1-877-928-2621



WILLIAMSPORT VA OUTPATIENT CLINIC

Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Evening appointments: October 10 and 17 from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Please call for an appointment: (570) 322-4791 or 1-877-928-2621



HONESDALE VA OUTPATIENT CLINIC

Tuesday and Wednesday from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Please call for an appointment: (570) 251- 6543



NORTHAMPTON (BANGOR) VA OUTPATIENT CLINIC

Wednesday and Thursday from 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Please call for an appointment: (610) 599-0127 or 1-877-928-2621



TOBYHANNA VA OUTPATIENT CLINIC

Wednesday and Thursday from 2:30 PM – 3:30 PM

Please call for an appointment: (570) 615-8341 or 1-877-928-2621



BERWICK VA OUTPATIENT CLINIC (ALLEY CLINIC)

Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 8:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Wednesday and Friday from 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Saturday from 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Walk-in or call for an appointment: (570) 759-0351