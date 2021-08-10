 Skip to Content
Wilkes-Barre VA Remembrance Ceremony

2021 Wilkes-Barre VA Memorial Tribute
By John Baloga, Public Affairs Specialist

Welcome to the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center's 14th Annual Remembrance Ceremony.  Prior to COVID-19, each year the medical center has hosted an in-person remembrance event, but since we are still under in-person restrictions,  we have created a tribute video to honor our Wilkes-Barre VA Veterans who have passed away this past year.

https://www.facebook.com/VAWilkesBarre/videos/430977464775158

