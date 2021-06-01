Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center - Campus Map

Directions

Find our location using Facility Locator

*From the North

(Binghamton) Take RT-7 N/RT-363 E ramp, Merge onto RT-363 E, Merger onto I-81 S/RT-17 E via the ramp to Scranton/New York. Continue to follow I-81 S, Take exit 194 for Pennsylvania Turnpike toward US-6/US-11/Clarks Summit. Keep right at the fork, follow signs for Pennsylvania Turnpike/I-476 S/Allentown and merge onto I-476 S (partial toll road). Take exit 115 to merge onto PA-315 S toward I81S. Turn left at Mundy Street., Turn left at East End Blvd.

*From the South

(Philadelphia) Head West on Market Street Toward S Juniper Street, Turn right at N Juniper St, Turn Left at John F. Kennedy Blvd. Turn right at Schuylkill Ave, Take ramp onto I-76W. Take exit 331B to merge onto I-476 toward Plymouth Meeting (Partial Toll Road). Take exit 105 for PA-115 toward Wilkes-Barre. Turn left at Bear Creek Blvd/PA-115 Continue to follow PA-115, Continue on PA-309 N. Take exit 1 toward PA-309-BR S/PA-315 N/Wilkes-Barre/Dupont. Turn right at PA-315 S, Turn left at Mundy Street. Turn Left at East End Blvd.

*From the East

(Stroudsburg) Head west on Main St/PA-611/US-209-BR toward N 8th Street. Continue to follow Main St/US-209-BR. Turn right to merge onto I-80 W/US-209 S, Continue to follow I-80 W. Take exit 277 for NE Extension Turnpike/PA-940/PA-9 toward Lake Harmony. Keep left at the fork, follow signs for Turnpike/PA-940 W/White Haven/I-476. Keep right at the fork to continue toward I-476N and merger onto I-476N (Partial Toll Road). Take Exit 105 for PA-115 N toward Wilkes-Barre. Turn left at Bear Creek Blvd/PA-115 Continue to follow PA-115. Continue on PA-309 N. Take exit 1 toward PA-309-BR S/PA-315 N/Wilkes-Barre/Dupont. Turn right at PA-315 S, Turn left at Mundy Street. Turn Left at East End Blvd.

*From the West

(Williamsport) Head northeast on W 3rd Street toward Market Street. Turn right at market Street, Turn left at US-15 S. Take the I80 E exit toward Bloomsburg. Keep left at the fork to continue toward I-80 E and merge onto I-80E. Take exit 260B on the left to merge onto I-81 N toward Wilkes-Barre. Take exit 168 Highland Park Blvd toward Wilkes-Barre. Turn right at Highland Park Blvd. Turn right at Mundy Street. Turn right at East End Blvd.

Parking

Open or download and print the Wilkes-Barre aerial map for parking guidelines.

Public Transportation

Luzerne County Transportation Authority Bus Stop is located at the main entrance of the Medical Center. Bus schedules are available and can be obtained from personnel in the admissions area in the basement.