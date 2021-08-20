Pharmacy Preceptors

Academic Detailer/Residency Coordinator

Shana Lettieri, Pharm.D.,BCACP

University of the Sciences in Philadelphia

Primary Care Residency at Baltimore VA Medical Center

Dr. Shana Lettieri grew up in Old Forge, Pennsylvania. She received a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia in 2001. Dr. Lettieri completed an ASHP-accredited Primary Care Residency at the Baltimore, MD VA Medical Center. Dr. Lettieri is board certified in ambulatory care. She currently practices as an Academic Detailer and has served as an Anticoagulation Clinical Pharmacy Specialist for over 10 years. Dr. Lettieri is also the PGY-1 residency coordinator. In her free time, Dr. Lettieri enjoys reading, hiking, and going to concerts.



Jillian Snyder, Pharm.D., BCACP

Wilkes University Nesbitt School of Pharmacy

Post Graduate Year -1 (PGY-1) residency at Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center

Dr. Jillian Snyder grew up in Berwick, PA. She received a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Wilkes University Nesbitt School of Pharmacy in 2007. Dr. Snyder completed PGY-1 training at the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre, PA. Dr. Snyder is board certified in ambulatory care and currently practices as an Anticoagulation/CLC/Nonformulary management Clinical Pharmacy Specialist. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her family and dogs, as well as traveling.

Melissa Baranko, Pharm.D.,BCACP

University of Pittsburgh

Dr. Melissa Baranko grew up in McAdoo, PA. Dr. Baranko received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Pittsburgh in 2001. Dr. Baranko is board certified in ambulatory care.

She currently practices as an Anticoagulation Clinical Pharmacy Specialist In her free time, Dr. Baranko enjoys reading, spending time with family and friends and going to the beach.



Jennifer Borowski, Pharm.D., BCACP

University of the Sciences in Philadelphia

Ambulatory Care Residency at Wilkes University Nesbitt School of Pharmacy

Dr. Jennifer Borowski grew up in Taylor, Pennsylvania. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia in 2005. Dr. Borowski completed an Ambulatory Care residency through Wilkes University Nesbitt School of Pharmacy in conjunction with Nesbitt Family Practice and the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center. Dr. Borowski has a board certification in ambulatory Care. She currently practices as an Anticoagulation and CLC Clinical Pharmacy Specialist and has been at the WB VAMC since 2007. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, working out, coaching softball, and spending time with her friends and family.





Antimicrobial Stewardship Program





Jill O’Donnell, Pharm.D., BCPS, BCGP

Wilkes University Nesbitt School of Pharmacy

Dr. Jill O'Donnell grew up in Hanover Township, Pennsylvania. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Wilkes University Nesbitt School of Pharmacy in 2009. Dr. O'Donnell is board certified in Pharmacotherapy and Geriatrics and holds two Antimicrobial Stewardship training Certificates from SIDP (The Society of Infectious Disease Pharmacists) and MAD-ID (Making a Difference in Infectious Diseases). She currently practices as an Antimicrobial Stewardship Clinical Pharmacy Specialist since 2015. In her free time, Dr. O'Donnell enjoys tennis and spending time with her family.

Carina Shults, Pharm. D.

Temple University

PGY 1 residency at Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center

Dr. Carina Shults grew up in Kingston, PA. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Temple University in 2016 and completed an ASHP-accredited PGY-1 residency at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center. Dr. Shults is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist with a focus in the Antimicrobial Stewardship Program. She provides antimicrobial stewardship services for patients in the inpatient and outpatient setting.





Diabetes Specialty Clinic





Kelly Hang, Pharm. D.

University of Texas at Austin-College of Pharmacy

PGY 1 residency at West Texas VA Medical Center

Dr. Kelly Hang grew up in Louisiana and Texas. She received her joint Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Texas at Austin and the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio in 2017. She then completed an ambulatory care-focused ASHP accredited PGY-1 training at the West Texas VA Medical Center. Kelly currently practices as a Diabetes Clinical Pharmacy Specialist since July 2019 after coming to the Wilkes Barre VA Medical Center. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, trying new food, and listening to music.





Hepatology/Infectious disease





Michael Surdy, Pharm.D., AAHIVP

ACOS R&D/Infectious Disease

Temple University

Dr. Michael Surdy received his BS in Pharmacy and his Doctor of Pharmacy at Temple University in 1990 and 1993. He established the ASHP-accredited residency program at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center in 2007 and served as the Residency Program Director until 2010. He also helped start the R&D program in 2007 and now serves as the ACOS R&D. He has specialized in Infectious Disease his entire career, including both HIV and Hepatitis C. He established a pharmacist-managed Hepatitis C Clinic in 2001 and serves as a member of the VA National Hepatitis C Clinical Pharmacist Resource Group, Viral Hepatitis Technical Advisory Group, and the HCV Patient Education Materials Work Group. He also was the Co-Leader of the VISN 4 HCV Innovation Team which was created to overcome challenges related to HCV care throughout VISN 4. In addition, he serves as the HIV and HCV lead clinician at the Wilkes-Barre VAMC.





Home Based Primary Care (HBPC)





Maria Coslett, RPh

Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science

Maria Coslett grew up in Pennsylvania. She received her bachelor's degree from the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science in 1993. She currently practices as an HBPC Clinical Pharmacy Specialist for the past 4 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming, going to the beach, and spending time with her family.

Holland Kunkel Pharm. D.

Wilkes University Nesbitt School of Pharmacy

PGY 1 residency at Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center

Dr. Holland Kunkel earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Wilkes University Nesbitt School of Pharmacy in 2016. She completed her PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center. She currently practices as a Home-Based Primary Care Clinical Specialist.

Jamie Evanko, Pharm. D.

Wilkes University Nesbitt School of Pharmacy

Dr. Jamie Ann Evanko grew up in Pennsylvania. She received a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the Wilkes University Nesbitt School of Pharmacy. She also has an Associate RN degree from Luzerne County Community College, and a diploma for Practical Nursing from WBAVTS. She has 10+ years of nursing experience in Hematology/Oncology, Ortho, and Long-term Care/Geriatrics. She also has over 14 years of experience in retail pharmacy and Long-term Care/Geriatrics. She currently practices as Home-Based Primary Care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist. In her free time, Dr. Evanko enjoys outdoor exercise, traveling, and going to concerts.





Oncology





Nancy Snyder, Pharm.D

Temple University, BS

Shenandoah University, Pharm. D.

Dr. Nancy Snyder grew up in Plymouth, PA. She received an AD in Applied Science/RN program from Luzerne County Community College. After working a few years as a registered nurse, she went on to pursue a degree in pharmacy. Nancy obtained her BS degree in pharmacy from Temple University and her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Shenandoah University. She has been employed at the VA for 27 years and has practiced as an Anticoagulation, Medication Therapy Management, and HBPC Clinical Pharmacy Specialist. She currently practices as a Oncology Clinical Pharmacy Specialist. In her free time, Dr. Snyder enjoys movies, travel, and shopping.





Internal Medicine/ICU





Mark Liberski, Pharm. D., BCPS

Wilkes University Nesbitt School of Pharmacy

PGY 1 residency at Moses Taylor Hospital

Dr. Mark Liberski grew up in Northeastern Pennsylvania. He received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Wilkes University Nesbitt College of Pharmacy in 2010 and completed PGY-1 pharmacy residency training at Moses Taylor Hospital. Dr. Liberski is board certified in pharmacotherapy. Dr. Liberski currently practices as an Internal Medicine Clinical Pharmacy Specialist.

Melissa Gapinski, Pharm. D.

Wilkes University Nesbitt School of Pharmacy

Dr. Melissa Gapinski grew up in Slocum, PA. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Wilkes University Nesbitt School of Pharmacy in 2003. Dr. Gapinski currently practices as an Internal Medicine CPS and has been in this position since 2015.





Mental Health





Jennifer Miller, Pharm.D., BCPP

Wilkes University Nesbitt School of Pharmacy

PGY1 residency at Chillicothe VA Medical Center

PGY2 in Psychiatry at University of Baltimore

Dr. Jennifer Miller grew up in Pennsylvania. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Wilkes University Nesbitt School of Pharmacy and went on to complete a PGY1 pharmacy practice residency at the Chillicothe VAMC and a PGY2 psychiatric pharmacy residency through the University of Baltimore. Dr. Miller is a board-certified psychiatric pharmacist. She has worked at the Wilkes-Barre VAMC since 2012and currently practices psychiatric pharmacy on the inpatient acute psychiatry unit as well as in the outpatient mental health clinic. She also serves as a trainer for Prevention and Management of Disruptive Behavior and is the facility's training coordinator. In her free time, Dr. Miller enjoys baking and traveling.

Michallene Betti, Pharm. D., BCACP, CGP

Mental Health Clinical Pharmacist

Temple University School of Pharmacy

PGY 1 residency at Wilkes Barre VA Medical Center

Dr. Michallene Betti grew up in Pennsylvania. She received a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Temple University in Philadelphia. She completed an ASHP-accredited ambulatory care focused residency at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center. Dr. Betti is board-certified in Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacy Practice and Geriatric Practice. She currently practices as a Mental Health Clinical Pharmacist in acute inpatient and outpatient settings. Prior to her current role as a mental health clinician, she practiced in outpatient ambulatory care clinics including anticoagulation and cardiovascular risk reduction clinics.





Pain Management/SUD





Haylie Zelasko, Pharm. D.

Wilkes University Nesbitt School of Pharmacy

PGY 1 residency at Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center

Dr. Haylie Zelasko grew up in Rome, PA and received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Wilkes University Nesbitt School of Pharmacy in 2018. Haylie completed an ASHP accredited pharmacy PGY-1 training at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center. Haylie currently practices as a Pain Management Clinical Pharmacy Specialist for 1 year with special interest in opioid safety. In her free time, Haylie enjoys spending time with family, friends and her puppy.

Stephen Gruver, Pharm D

Wilkes University Nesbitt School of Pharmacy

PGY 1 residency at Lebanon VA Medical Center

Dr. Stephen Gruver grew up in Wilkes-Barre, PA. He received is Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Wilkes University Nesbitt School of Pharmacy. After graduating pharmacy school, he completed post-graduate residency training at the Lebanon, PA VAMC and then continued his career with the VA in Fayetteville, NC. Dr. Gruver currently practices as Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Pain Management and Substance Use Disorder. In his free time, Dr. Gruver enjoys spending time being outdoors with family and friends.





Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT)





Joseph Cencetti, Pharm.D., BCACP, CLS

Temple University

Dr. Joseph Cencetti grew up in Pittston PA. and received a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Temple University in 1995. He is board certified in ambulatory care since 2013. Dr. Cencetti has been practicing as clinical specialist for over 25 years and has multitude of experience to include h.pylori, hepatitis, anticoagulation, hyperlipidemia, and cardiovascular risk reduction.

Dr. Cencetti currently practices as PACT Clinical Pharmacy Specialist. He has special interest in lipid management and is a certified Clinical Lipid Specialist.

In his free time, he enjoys spending time with wife, walking, exercising, practicing baseball and basketball with children and being with other extended family and friends.

Heather Spoonhower, Pharm.D.

Northeastern University, Boston, MA

PGY1 at Buffalo NY VA Medical Center

PGY2 Ambulatory Care Residency at Lebanon VA Medical Center

Dr. Heather Spoonhower grew up in Moscow, PA and received her Doctor of Pharmacy from Northeastern University, Boston, MA in 2010. She completed her PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the Western NY VA Medical Center, Buffalo, NY, in 2011, and her PGY2 Ambulatory Care Residency at the Lebanon VA Medical Center, Lebanon, VA, in 2012. After residency, Dr. Spoonhower worked at the Hickory CBOC VA Medical Center from 2012 to 2016, as a PACT Clinical Pharmacy Specialist (CPS). She moved back to Northeastern PA, to work at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center in December 2016, as a PACT CPS. She spends her free time with family, friends, and her dog, Blue, exploring the outdoors, enjoying live music, and traveling.

Francesca Holland, Pharm D

University of the Sciences in Philadelphia

PGY 1 residency at Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center

Dr. Francesca Holland grew up in Scranton, PA. She earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from University of Sciences in Philadelphia in 2014. Dr. Holland completed a PGY-1 residency at Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center. After residency, she relocated to North Carolina where she took a job as a PACT Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Greenville VA Healthcare Center from August 2015 to November 2016. In November 2016, she moved back to Scranton, PA to work at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center once again. Dr. Holland currently practices as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in the Primary Care clinic, as well as the Women's Health pharmacist for the facility..

Her practice includes chronic disease state management, including diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, COPD, heart failure, and polypharmacy.

Trina Patel, Pharm. D.

Wilkes University Nesbitt School of Pharmacy

PGY 1 residency at Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center

Dr. Trina Patel received her Doctor of Pharmacy from Wilkes-University Nesbitt School of Pharmacy in 2016 and completed an PGY1 Pharmacy Residency at the Wilkes-Barre Veterans Affairs Medical Center. She currently practices as PACT Clinical Pharmacy Specialist. Her practice includes chronic disease state management, including diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, COPD, heart failure, and polypharmacy.

Daniel Brust, Pharm. D.

Duquesne University Mylan School of Pharmacy

PGY 1 residency at Erie Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Dr. Daniel Brust grew up in Scranton, PA. He received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Duquesne University Mylan School of Pharmacy in 2016. He a PGY-1residency at the Erie VA Medical Center in Erie, PA. He has been practicing as a PACT Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Wilkes-Barre VAMC since graduation from residency in 2017. Danny has special interest in management of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular risk reduction. In his free time, he enjoys playing the drums with his band and going to see live music. He also enjoys traveling and can tell you the best spot in town for Italian food.

Nathan Kubus, Pharm. D.

Philadelphia College of Pharmacy

PGY 1 residency at Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center

Dr. Nathan Kubus grew up in Throop, PA. Nathan received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Philadelphia College of Pharmacy in 2018. Dr. Kubus completed a PGY-1 residency at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center. Dr. Kubus currently practices as a PACT Clinical Pharmacy Specialist. In his free time, Nathan enjoys exercising, watching tv, and going to concerts.





Practice Management





Tarannum Mansuri, Pharm.D., BCACP

Associate Chief of Pharmacy

Pharmacy Residency Director

Wilkes University Nesbitt School of Pharmacy

PGY 1 residency at Geisinger Health System

Dr. Tarannum Mansuri grew up in Gujarat, India. She earned her Bachelor’s in Biochemistry from Gujarat University in India. She moved to United States in 2000. She decided to go back to school and received a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Wilkes University Nesbitt School of Pharmacy in 2006. She completed a PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, PA in 2007.Dr. Mansuri is board certified in ambulatory care pharmacy and currently serves as Associate Chief of Pharmacy as well as Post Graduate Year -1 Pharmacy Residency Director at Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center.

As Associate Chief of Pharmacy, she is responsible for administrative oversight of Clinical Pharmacy Programs. The programs include Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) pharmacy, Anticoagulation, Home Based Primary Care, Mental Health, Pain Management, Academic Detail, Specialty Diabetes Management, Oncology, Inpatient Clinical Pharmacy, Antimicrobial Stewardship Program, Long-term Care chart reviews and Formulary Adjudication.

Dr. Mansuri enjoys cooking, hiking, travelling, and spending time with her family.





Staffing





Rachel Moran, Pharm D

Wilkes University Nesbitt School of Pharmacy

PGY 1 residency at Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center

Dr. Rachel Moran grew up in Pittston, Pennsylvania. She received a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Wilkes University Nesbitt School of Pharmacy in 2014. Rachel completed a PGY-1 residency at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center.

Rachel currently practices as a staff pharmacist at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center. In her free time, Rachel enjoys spending time with her family. She also enjoys cooking, listening to music, walking and going on vacation.

Jennifer Sholtis, RPh

Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science

Jennifer Sholtis grew up in Sweet Valley, PA. She received a B.S. in Pharmacy from The Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science in 1996. Jen has served as Clinical Staff Pharmacist at the Wilkes-Barre VAMC since 1998. She is currently the Service Level Pharmacy Patient Advocate. In her free time, Jen enjoys spending time outside with her children and cooking.





Pharmacy Informaticist





Nicole Dudeck, Pharm D

Wilkes University Nesbitt School of Pharmacy

PGY 1 residency at Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center

Dr. Nicole Dudeck grew up in Waldorf, Maryland. Nicole received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Wilkes University Nesbitt School of Pharmacy in 2013. Nicole completed her PGY-1 training at the Wilkes Barre VA Medical Center. Nicole currently practices as a Pharmacy Informaticist. She has practiced in informatics since 2014. In her free time, Nicole enjoys spending time with her family and friends, playing with her son, and going to country music concerts.