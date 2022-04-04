Pharmacy Residents
New Wilkes-Barre VA Pharmacy Residents 2021-2022
Paul J. Papi , Pharm. D.
Student
VA Wilkes-Barre health care
Temple University School of Pharmacy, PGY-1 Pharmacy Resident at Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center
Dr. Paul Papi grew up in Old Forge, Pennsylvania. He received a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Temple University School of Pharmacy in Philadelphia in 2021. Dr. Papi has previously worked for various independent pharmacies such as The Prescription Center in Scranton, PA., Fino’s Pharmacy in Pittston, PA., and DePietro’s Pharmacy in Dunmore, PA. He currently practices as a PGY-1 Pharmacy Resident here at the Wilkes-Barre VA. In his free time, Dr. Papi enjoys going fishing, golfing, bowling, and watching anything Marvel-related.
Callie Abramowitz , Pharm.D.
Student
VA Wilkes-Barre health care
UConn School of Pharmacy, PGY-1 Pharmacy Resident at Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center
Dr. Callie Abramowitz is from Dresher, Pa and attended UConn School of Pharmacy. After this year of residency, she hopes to impact patient care as an ambulatory care pharmacist, either within the VA system or another ambulatory care site. Down the line, she also has plans to return to her father’s independent pharmacy and implement disease state clinics there. Callie says, “One thing I love about the VA is how hands-on, innovative, and teaching centered the VA is. In my short time here, it’s already become so apparent how the VA pushes boundaries, allows pharmacists to work at the height of their license, and puts patient care above all else. I am so lucky to be a part of this type of culture and can’t wait to see what this next year has in store.” In her free time, Callie enjoys writing, hanging out with friends, and staying up to date on her Pharmacy-focused Instagram account.
Taeka Hayashi , Pharm. D.
Student
VA Wilkes-Barre health care
Rutgers University, Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy, PGY-1 Pharmacy Resident at Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center
Dr. Taeka Hayashi is from Bayonne, NJ and attended Rutgers University, Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy. Her ambulatory care APPE rotations sparked her passion and love for managing chronic conditions. Her professional interests include ambulatory care, psychiatry/mental health, and pain management. Upon completing her PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, she hopes to pursue PGY-2 psychiatry residency and ultimately, work as a clinical pharmacist and preceptor. She excited to join the WBVAMC pharmacy team and directly help patients achieve their health goals. In her free time, she enjoys hiking with her dog, trying new cuisines, and spending time with friends and family.
Matthew Dacey , Pharm. D.
Student
VA Wilkes-Barre health care
Wilkes University Nesbitt School of Pharmacy, PGY-1 Pharmacy Resident at Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center
Dr. Matthew Dacey is from Mountain Top, Pa and attended Wilkes University Nesbitt School of Pharmacy. After this year of residency, he hopes to find a job and work as a pharmacist in an ambulatory care setting and one day hold a position in pharmacy management. Matthew says, “The thing I love most about the VA is how it is a family environment. I am excited to grow as a pharmacist with a great team.” In his free time he enjoys golfing, reading, and spending time with his family.