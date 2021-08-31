WILKES-BARRE VA MEDICAL CENTER

Center for Development & Civic Engagement

Donated Funds Descriptions

Allentown Outpatient Clinic (Fund #8010) Funds are used to support programs and activities for Veteran patients at the Allentown Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC).

Arts & Humanities (Fund #8529) Funds are used to support programs for inpatient and outpatient Veterans participating in integrative health programs such as Yoga, Tai Chi, Art Therapy, Music Therapy, Meditation, etc. These funds may be used to purchase supplies and/or pay vendors to keep these programs running smoothly.

Behavioral Health (Fund #8070) Funds are used to support the needs and activities of the Behavioral Health Program which includes the Intensive Community Mental Health and Recovery (ICMHR) program, inpatient psychiatry and other programs that assist in mental health recovery.

Canteen Books (Fund #8040) Funds are used to purchase canteen books from Veterans Canteen Service (VCS). Canteen books are commonly used as prizes during recreation programs and distributions. Veterans can use the books to purchase food and/or items from the on-site canteen.

Caregivers’ SUPPORT (Fund #8532) Funds are used to support the needs and activities of the Caregiver’s Support Program. Family caregivers provide critical support in caring for our nation’s Veterans by allowing them to stay in their homes and communities. Items to support self-care (i.e. journals, art supplies), food/beverages for caregiver events/resource fairs, decorations, recreation/leisure items are commonly purchased.

Chaplain (Fund #8330) Funds are used to support the needs and activities of the Chaplain Program.

CLC (Fund #8110) Funds are used to support programs/needs of Veterans residing in the Community Living Center. Items commonly purchased include decorations for holidays/events, items for special celebrations, and supplies to make the neighborhoods more homelike and welcoming.

Equine Therapy (Fund #8534) Funds are used to support the Equine Therapy Program. This program incorporates horses into the therapeutic process and Veterans engage in activities such as grooming, feeding, and leading a horse while being supervised by a mental health professional. Goals of this program include helping Veterans develop skills such as emotional regulation, self-confidence, and responsibility.

HEALTH PROMOTION PROGRAM (Fund #8535) Funds are used to support activities such the MOVE! Weight Management Program, Healthy Teaching Kitchen and other programs where a healthy lifestyle is promoted.

Homeless Veterans (Fund #8460) Funds are used to support the needs and activities of the Homeless Program. Comfort items include hygiene products, clothing, household goods, and food items. The funds are also used for the annual Homeless Program Summer Picnic and Holiday Parties.

Hospice/Palliative Care (Fund #8090) Funds are used to support the needs and activities of the inpatient Hospice and Palliative Care Program. Comfort items such as hygiene products, clothing, blankets, snacks for both the Veteran and their family are commonly purchased. Funds are also used to stock the hospice kitchen with snacks, water, coffee, non-perishable food items that can be accessed by Veterans, and their family at any time. Meals for family members who are unable to leave the hospital are also provided through this account.

LBGTQ+ PROGRAM (Fund #8530) Funds are used to support the needs and activities of the LGBTQ+ Program.

National Rehab Events (Fund #8220) Funds are used to support Veterans participating in National Events (i.e.: National Wheelchair Games, Golden Age Games, National Veterans Creative Arts Festival, DAV Winter Sports Clinic, etc.) by paying for the lodging/airfare and meal expenses. If a Veteran requires a caregiver to attend these events, money in this fund will be used to pay for lodging, airfare, and meals for the caregiver as well.

NORTHAMPTON CBOC (FUND #8190) Funds are used to support programs and activities for Veteran patients at the Northampton Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC).

Outings (Fund #8132) Funds are used to support inpatient Veterans attending off station community outings (i.e.: baseball games, bowling, movies, fairs, and restaurants, museums, concerts, plays, etc.) Staff and volunteers attend community outings to meet the needs of Veterans, therefore money in this account may be used to purchase tickets for staff/volunteers in attendance if required. Also, when an outing to a restaurant or food related program requires volunteer assistance, the volunteer’s meal can be paid through this account. VA employees are not authorized to receive food items paid through this account.

OT Wellness (Fund #8431) Funds are used to support the needs and activities of the OT Wellness Program.

Recreation Therapy (Fund #8130) Funds are used to support the needs and activities of the Recreation Therapy Program.

SAYRE CBOC (FUND #8160) Funds are used to support programs and activities for Veteran patients at the Sayre Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC).

Scranton Vet Center (Fund #8140) Funds are used to support programs and activities for Veteran patients at the Scranton Vet Center.

Substance TREATMENT AND RECOVERY PROGRAMS (STAR/SARRTP) (Fund #8131) Funds are used to purchased items to support Veteran patients receiving care in the STAR program – this includes intensive outpatient (ISTAR), general outpatients (OSTAR) and residential (SARRTP) programs. Items such as personal hygiene products, technology resources (i.e.: laptops, iPads, tablets, etc.), food/decorations for holidays/celebrations and recreation/leisure materials are commonly purchased.

VAVS Committee (Fund #8461) Funds are used to support the volunteer recognition activities and items throughout the year. Also, funds in this account may be used to supplement new, or ongoing programs, as requested from VA Services/Programs when presented to the committee during their quarterly meetings.

VISUAL IMPAIRMENT Program (Fund #8528) Funds are used to support the needs and activities of the Visual Impairment Program. The Visual Impairment Program provides training, equipment and support for Veterans who are blind or visually impaired.

Post 9/11 Military 2 VA (FUND #8191) Funds are used to support the needs and activities of the Post 9/11 Military 2 VA Program. These funds are used for enrollment fairs, programming activities and to support any needs of returning Veterans and Post 9/11 Veterans and their families.

Williamsport Vet Center (Fund #8513) Funds are used to support programs and activities for Veteran patients at the Williamsport Vet Center.

Women Veterans (Fund #8519) Funds are used to support the needs and activities of the Women Veterans Program.