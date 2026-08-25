Chaplain services

Chaplain services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, particularly in urgent situations or emergencies.

Locations:

Building 1

Ground floor

West wing

Rooms 157, 155A, 158

To contact chaplain services please call:

Phone:

800-461-8262, ext. 34592

Chaplains are located on the Ground Floor, West Wing.

If you would like to contact a member of your local clergy, the chaplain can help you arrange a visit.

Protestant Chapel Service is held at 9:00 am, ET on Sundays. (*Hybrid)

We also have a prayer and meditation chapel on the first floor of Building 1, that may be used by anyone at any time for quiet meditation and reflection.

Telehealth Chaplain Counseling is available at your nearby VA Clinic using video conferencing equipment. Contact the chaplains directly or ask your provider if you are interested.

A nondenominational meditation room is located on the Ground Floor (Room 188) and open to anyone at any time for quiet meditation and reflection.

Worship services are also held in the large chapel on the Ground Floor (Room 184) on a regularly scheduled basis as below and they are broadcast over Channel 54. Religious or spiritual literature will be provided to you at your request

Our chaplains provide emotional and spiritual support to you and your family, and they are available to visit you during your stay in the hospital. Upon admission to the hospital, you will have an opportunity to request or decline visits by the chaplains. If you are admitted to an area that is served by an interdisciplinary team of specialists, the chaplain will be a member of that team and ensure that your spiritual and/or pastoral care needs are met during your stay.

Protestant Services are held:

The 2nd and 4th Sundays of the month– 2:00 p.m.



Catholic Mass is celebrated:

1st and 3rd Sundays of the month at 2:00 pm (unless otherwise rescheduled)

All Week Day Catholic Masses will be Virtual Only at this time , with the exception of Easter Sunday , which will be held In Person

, with the exception of , which will be held We typically will not hold Mass (virtually or in person) on Sundays

hold Mass (virtually or in person) on Sundays Monday–Friday: Virtual Mass at 11:30 am on our Channel 54

Communion is available