Fifth Annual Caregiver, Veteran & Family Resource Fair

When:

Thu. Nov 9, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Wilmington VA Medical Center

Education Building 5, Room 19

1601 Kirkwood Highway

Wilmington, DE

Cost:

Free

This in-person event will provide Caregivers, Veterans, and families with information and resources that are available within VA and the community including: VA Caregiver Support Program, VA Office of Community Care, Alzheimer’s Association, Easterseals, Red Cross, Home Care agencies, Hospice agencies, Financial Services, and more!

