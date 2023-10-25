Fifth Annual Caregiver, Veteran & Family Resource Fair
Caregiver, Veteran & Family Resource Fair
When:
Thu. Nov 9, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Education Building 5, Room 19
1601 Kirkwood Highway
Wilmington, DE
Cost:
Free
This in-person event will provide Caregivers, Veterans, and families with information and resources that are available within VA and the community including: VA Caregiver Support Program, VA Office of Community Care, Alzheimer’s Association, Easterseals, Red Cross, Home Care agencies, Hospice agencies, Financial Services, and more!See more events