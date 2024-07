When: Wed. Jul 10, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET Where: 1601 Kirkwood Highway Wilmington, DE Get directions on Google Maps to Wilmington VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Next to Building 6 (VA Police Building), Whole Health will be having a walk-through of the new Zen Den. This will be a place Veterans and employees can go to have a quiet place to meditate.

Attendees are also welcome to paint a rock to be added to the Zen Den rock garden.

