VETERAN INFORMATION SESSION
When:
Thu. Dec 19, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
Main Conference Room
21748 Roth Avenue
Georgetown, DE
Cost:
Free
The Wilmington VA Medical Center’s Sussex County Clinic will be hosting a presentation on information regarding enrollment, eligibility, services and how to navigate through the VA.
Q & A and one-on-one time will be provided for all Veterans, their families, and caregivers in attendance.
Please sign up with the Front Desk AMSA or email vhawimoutreachteam@va.gov