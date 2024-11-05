Skip to Content

The Wilmington VA Medical Center and our VA Clinics in Delaware and southern NJ have changed from a four-digit extension to a five-digit extension. When dialing an extension it now requires a "3" to be dialed in front of the 4-digit ext.

When calling, dial: 1-800-461-8262 then your EXT 3-XXXX

VETERAN INFORMATION SESSION

When:

Thu. Dec 19, 2024, 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm ET

Where:

Conference room

655 South Bay Road, Suite 3C

Dover, DE

Cost:

Free

The Wilmington VA Medical Center’s Kent County Clinic will be hosting a presentation on information regarding enrollment, eligibility, services and how to navigate through the VA. 

Q & A and one-on-one time will be provided for all Veterans, their families, and caregivers in attendance.

Please sign up with the front door greeter or email vhawimoutreachteam@va.gov 

