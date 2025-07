VETERANS AND SURVIVING SPOUSES, ON AUGUST 26, BRING YOUR FAMILY TO FILE A CLAIM OR ENROLL IN VA HEALTH CARE WHILE YOUR FAMILY ENJOYS THE AIR MOBILITY COMMAND MUSEUM EXHIBITS. THE VETERANS BENEFITS ADMINISTRATION IN COLLABORATION WITH THE DELAWARE COMMISSION OF VETERANS AFFAIRS AND VETERANS HEALTH ADMINISTRATION ARE HOSTING A CLAIMS CLINIC, VETERANS TOWN HALL AND VA RESOURCE EVENT.