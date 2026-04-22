TOWN HALL AND CLAIMS CLINIC
When:
Thu. May 7, 2026, 4:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. ET
Where:
American Legion Stahl Post 30
156A N. Dupont HWY
New Castle, DE
Cost:
Free
The New Castle County Veterans Claims Clinic is scheduled from 4:00pm - 6:30pm. The Veterans town hall, hosted by VA leadership is at 5:00pm. Resources available at event include Claims Clinic, Suicide Prevention, Homeless Program, Women’s Health, Whole Health, Behavioral Health, Enrollment and Eligibility, Vet Center, Patient Experience, and Outreach to name a few.