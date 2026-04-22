TOWN HALL AND CLAIMS CLINIC
When:
Thu. Apr 23, 2026, 4:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. ET
Where:
Salem County Community College
60 Hollywood Ave.
Carneys Pointe, NJ
Cost:
Free
The Salem County Veterans Claims Clinic is scheduled from 4:00pm -v6:30pm. The Veterans town hall, hosted by VA leadership is at 5:00pm. Resources available at event include Claims Clinic, Suicide Prevention, Homeless Program, Women’s Health, Whole Health, Behavioral Health, Enrollment and Eligibility, Vet Center, Patient Experience, and Outreach to name a few.