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TOWN HALL AND CLAIMS CLINIC

Poster for 23rd town hall and claims clinic with red star, stripes, and eagle logo.

When:

Thu. Apr 23, 2026, 4:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. ET

Where:

Salem County Community College

60 Hollywood Ave.

Carneys Pointe, NJ

Cost:

Free

The Salem County Veterans Claims Clinic is scheduled from 4:00pm -v6:30pm. The Veterans town hall, hosted by VA leadership is at 5:00pm. Resources available at event include Claims Clinic, Suicide Prevention, Homeless Program, Women’s Health, Whole Health, Behavioral Health, Enrollment and Eligibility, Vet Center, Patient Experience, and Outreach to name a few.

Other VA events

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