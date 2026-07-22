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Delaware State Fair: VA Resource Table and VHA 80th Anniversary in Honor of Freedom 250

When:

Thu. Jul 23, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Delaware State Fair

18423 S Dupont Highway

Harrington, DE

Cost:

Free

Wilmington VA will host a resource table inside the Delaware Building at the Delaware State Fair. As our nation commemorates 250 years, we invite fairgoers to stop by and learn about VA programs and services. On July 29, during the Armed Forces Day Parade, we’ll proudly celebrate the 80th Anniversary of the Veterans Health Administration serving Veterans.

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