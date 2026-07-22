Delaware State Fair: VA Resource Table and VHA 80th Anniversary in Honor of Freedom 250
When:
Thu. Jul 23, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Delaware State Fair
18423 S Dupont Highway
Harrington, DE
Cost:
Free
Wilmington VA will host a resource table inside the Delaware Building at the Delaware State Fair. As our nation commemorates 250 years, we invite fairgoers to stop by and learn about VA programs and services. On July 29, during the Armed Forces Day Parade, we’ll proudly celebrate the 80th Anniversary of the Veterans Health Administration serving Veterans.