Veterans and Family Appreciation Day Claims Clinic and Veteran Resource Event
When:
Tue. Aug 11, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Where:
AMC Museum
1301 Heritage Rd.
Dover, DE
Cost:
Free
Wilmington VA will host a resource table inside the Delaware Building from July 23 through August 1, noon to 8:00 p.m. As our nation commemorates 250 years, we invite fairgoers to stop by and learn about VA programs and services. On July 29, during the Armed Forces Day Parade, we’ll proudly celebrate the 80th Anniversary of the Veterans Health Administration serving Veterans.