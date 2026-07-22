Cape May VA Clinic Information Session
When:
Tue. Aug 4, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
Where:
3801 Route 9 South, Suite 2
Rio Grande, NJ
Cost:
Free
The Wilmington VA Medical Center Cape May County Community Based Outpatient Clinic will be hosting a presentation on information regarding enrollment, eligibility, services and how to navigate through the VA.
Time will be provided for all Veterans, their families, and caregivers in attendance for Q & A.
Please sign up with the Front Desk greeter or email vhawimoutreachteam@va.gov.