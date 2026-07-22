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Atlantic County VA Clinic Information Session

When:

Tue. Aug 18, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

Where:

1201 New Road, Suite 120

Linwood, NJ

Cost:

Free

The Wilmington VA Medical Center Atlantic County VA Clinic will be hosting a presentation on information regarding enrollment, eligibility, services and how to navigate through the VA.

Time will be provided for all Veterans, their families, and caregivers in attendance for Q & A.

Please sign up with the Front Desk greeter or email vhawimoutreachteam@va.gov

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