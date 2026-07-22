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Cumberland County VA Clinic Information Session

When:

Thu. Aug 27, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

Where:

79 West Landis Avenue

Vineland, NJ

Cost:

Free

The Wilmington VA Medical Center Cumberland County VA Clinic will be hosting a presentation on information regarding enrollment, eligibility, services and how to navigate through the VA.

Time will be provided for all Veterans, their families, and caregivers in attendance for Q & A.

Please sign up with the Front Desk greeter or email vhawimoutreachteam@va.gov

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