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Wilmington VA Medical Center Information Session

When:

Mon. Aug 10, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Education Building conf rm, bldg. 13

1601 Kirkwood Highway

Wilmington, DE

Cost:

Free

The Wilmington VA Medical Center will be hosting a presentation on information regarding enrollment, eligibility, services and how to navigate through the VA.

Time will be provided for all Veterans, their families, and caregivers in attendance for Q & A.

Please sign up with the Front Desk greeter or email vhawimoutreachteam@va.gov.  

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