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Salem County 4H Fair VA Resource Table

Salem County Fair

When:

Mon. Aug 3, 2026, 4:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. ET

Repeats

Where:

Salem County Fair

735 Harding Hwy

Woodstown, NJ

Cost:

Free

The Wilmington VA Healthcare System will be offering information and resources to Veterans and their families at the Salem County 4H Fair to celebrate Freedom 250 and VHA 80. The Wilmington VA will be at the fair grounds August 3 to 5, 2026 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. each day. The event location is 735 Harding Hwy, Woodstown, NJ 08098. 

Mon. Aug 3, 2026, 4:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. ET

Tue. Aug 4, 2026, 4:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. ET

Wed. Aug 5, 2026, 4:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. ET

Other VA events

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