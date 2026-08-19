Veteran's Benefits and Health Fair and VA Town Hall Veteran's Benefits and Health Fair and VA Town Hall When: Wed. Sep 23, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m. ET Where: 4501 Boardwalk Wildwood , NJ Cost: Free

A free Veteran's Benefits and Health Fair, along with a VA Town Hall, at the New Jersey Wildwood Convention Center will be open to Veterans and their families, Sept. 23, 2026 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. More than 80 vendors will be on-site to provide resources related to mental health, long-term care, VA cemetery services, assistance with VA claims, VA health care eligibility and enrollment, and much more.

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