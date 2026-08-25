Vet Fest 2026

The Wilmington VA Medical Center will be providing resources at the 2026 Vet Fest, an annual event that unites military and civilian communities in the fight against Veteran and military suicide. Veterans and families are invited to run, ruck, ride, roll, or walk as part of this nationwide movement promoting fitness, connection, and hope. Vet Fest will take place at 801 Mapleton Ave., Middletown, DE, on September 26, 2026.

On-site Veteran resources will include enrollment assistance, benefits information, mental health support, community programs, and much more.