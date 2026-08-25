Sussex County VA Clinic Information Session

12pm – 1:00pm, 21748 Roth Avenue Georgetown, DE 19947-2300

The Wilmington VA Medical Center Sussex County VA Clinic will be hosting a presentation on information regarding enrollment, eligibility, services and how to navigate through the VA.

Time will be provided for all Veterans, their families, and caregivers in attendance for Q & A.

Please sign up with the Front Desk greeter or email vhawimoutreachteam@va.gov