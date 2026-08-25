Sussex County VA Clinic Information Session
When:
Wed. Sep 16, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Conference Room
21748 Roth Avenue
Georgetown, DE
Cost:
Free
12pm – 1:00pm, 21748 Roth Avenue Georgetown, DE 19947-2300
The Wilmington VA Medical Center Sussex County VA Clinic will be hosting a presentation on information regarding enrollment, eligibility, services and how to navigate through the VA.
Time will be provided for all Veterans, their families, and caregivers in attendance for Q & A.
Please sign up with the Front Desk greeter or email vhawimoutreachteam@va.gov
Wed. Sep 16, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
Wed. Oct 21, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
Wed. Nov 18, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
Wed. Dec 16, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
Wed. Jan 20, 2027, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET