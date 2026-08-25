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Sussex County VA Clinic Information Session

Modern single-story building with large windows and blue logo. Empty parking lot in front.

When:

Wed. Sep 16, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

Repeats

Where:

Conference Room

21748 Roth Avenue

Georgetown, DE

Cost:

Free

12pm – 1:00pm, 21748 Roth Avenue Georgetown, DE 19947-2300

The Wilmington VA Medical Center Sussex County VA Clinic will be hosting a presentation on information regarding enrollment, eligibility, services and how to navigate through the VA.

Time will be provided for all Veterans, their families, and caregivers in attendance for Q & A.

Please sign up with the Front Desk greeter or email vhawimoutreachteam@va.gov 

Wed. Sep 16, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

Wed. Oct 21, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

Wed. Nov 18, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

Wed. Dec 16, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

Wed. Jan 20, 2027, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

Other VA events

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