Atlantic County VA Clinic Information Session
When:
Tue. Sep 15, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
Where:
1201 New Road, Suite 120
Linwood, NJ
Cost:
Free
12:00pm – 1:00pm, 1201 New Road, Suite 120 Linwood, NJ 08221
The Wilmington VA Medical Center Atlantic County VA Clinic will be hosting a presentation on information regarding enrollment, eligibility, services and how to navigate through the VA.
Time will be provided for all Veterans, their families, and caregivers in attendance for Q & A.
Please sign up with the Front Desk greeter or email vhawimoutreachteam@va.gov
Tue. Sep 15, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
Tue. Oct 20, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
Tue. Nov 17, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
Tue. Dec 15, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
Tue. Jan 19, 2027, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET