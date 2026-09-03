The Wilmington VA Medical Center (WVAMC), in collaboration with the Delaware Food Bank, will host a Mobile Food Bank event on Thursday, September 10, offering nutritious food resources and support to local Veterans and their families.

This outreach initiative is part of WVAMC’s ongoing commitment to supporting Veterans throughout Delaware and New Jersey by bringing essential resources directly into the community. The Homeless Program will be onsite to provide assistance, answer questions, and connect Veterans to additional VA services.

Event Highlights:

• Free food distribution provided by the Delaware Food Bank

• Supportive services available through WVAMC Homeless Program staff

• Opportunities to learn about VA benefits, programs, and community resources

Veterans, their families, and community members are encouraged to attend. No registration is required.

For questions or media inquiries, please contact:

WVAMC Public Affairs Office

Email: pao.wilmington@va.gov