9/11 Virtual Observance

Join Wilmington VA Medical Center as we honor those who lost their lives on the tragic events of September 11, 2001, during a virtual remembrance ceremony.

The event will include guest speakers and clinical staff to connect Veterans with any needed resources.

Throughout the week of Sept. 7 - 10, the medical center and each CBOC in Delaware and New Jersey will have resource tables set up to connect Veterans with mental health resources.

Meeting attendees can use the information below to join on the day of the event.

