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Start time: Friday, September 11, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. ET
End time: Friday, September 11, 2026, at 8:30 p.m. ET

The Last Roll Call

Flyer for Wilmington VAMC Veterans Last Roll Call and Remembrance Ceremony on Oct 24, 2020.

When:

Sat. Oct 24, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET

Where:

Post 30 American Legon

156A North Dupont Highway

New Castle, DE

Cost:

Free

RSVP:

Required

The Wilmington VA Medical Center's annual Veterans Last Roll Call is a ceremony for Veterans who passed away in the facility under our care in the calendar year January 1, 2025 to March 30, 2026. We will call Veteran’s name during the ceremony which will be taking place at the Post 30 American Legon, 156A North Dupont Highway, New Castle. 

A light lunch will follow.  

If you would like to participate, please do not hesitate to contact Chaplain Torrey O. Johnson at or Anne Cecil at

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