The Last Roll Call

The Wilmington VA Medical Center's annual Veterans Last Roll Call is a ceremony for Veterans who passed away in the facility under our care in the calendar year January 1, 2025 to March 30, 2026. We will call Veteran’s name during the ceremony which will be taking place at the Post 30 American Legon, 156A North Dupont Highway, New Castle.

A light lunch will follow.

If you would like to participate, please do not hesitate to contact Chaplain Torrey O. Johnson at or Anne Cecil at .