Native American Veterans Month Event
When:
Fri. Nov 20, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Building 9
1601 Kirkwood Highway
Wilmington, DE
Cost:
Free
The Wilmington and Philadelphia VA Medical Centers, in collaboration with the Society of American Indian Veterans and Allies, invite Veterans, employees, families, and community members to celebrate Native American Heritage Month. Join us in honoring the rich cultures, traditions, and contributions of Native American Veterans while connecting with valuable Veteran resources.