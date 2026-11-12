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Native American Veterans Month Event

Poster for Celebrating Native American Heritage Month on November 20, 2026, at VA Medical Center.

When:

Fri. Nov 20, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Building 9

1601 Kirkwood Highway

Wilmington, DE

Cost:

Free

The Wilmington and Philadelphia VA Medical Centers, in collaboration with the Society of American Indian Veterans and Allies, invite Veterans, employees, families, and community members to celebrate Native American Heritage Month. Join us in honoring the rich cultures, traditions, and contributions of Native American Veterans while connecting with valuable Veteran resources.

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