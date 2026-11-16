Join the Wilmington Vet Center for an evening of holiday fellowship, creativity, and community. Veterans, service members, and their families are invited to bring a favorite dish to share while celebrating the season with festive activities and meaningful connections.

Guests can participate in a DIY ugly sweater decorating contest, create holiday cards for veterans and service members, decorate ornaments and wreaths, and enjoy Christmas cookie decorating.

This event offers a welcoming opportunity to connect with fellow veterans, share holiday traditions, and celebrate the spirit of the season.