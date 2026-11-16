Wilmington Vet Center Holiday Potluck Party
When:
Thu. Dec 10, 2026, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Wilmington Vet Center
2710 Centerville Road, Suite 103
Wilmington, DE
Cost:
Free
Join the Wilmington Vet Center for an evening of holiday fellowship, creativity, and community. Veterans, service members, and their families are invited to bring a favorite dish to share while celebrating the season with festive activities and meaningful connections.
Guests can participate in a DIY ugly sweater decorating contest, create holiday cards for veterans and service members, decorate ornaments and wreaths, and enjoy Christmas cookie decorating.
This event offers a welcoming opportunity to connect with fellow veterans, share holiday traditions, and celebrate the spirit of the season.