Caregiver Support Summit

The theme for this year’s Caregiver Summit is:

Inclusive Care: Empowering & Engaging Caregiver as Partners in Care

Sustaining our commitment to trusted partnerships in supporting caregivers to ensure the best care of our Veterans, caregivers and families.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, our Summit will be offered virtually.

With VHA staff and community partners, we are increasing awareness about the many services and supports available to caregivers and building partnerships as a community in support of caregivers and families as well as in efforts to include them as part of the care team surrounding the Veteran with their unique expertise and experience. This Summit will provide another means to network, and partner together through education, resources, support, and services.

Attendance will be limited - reserve your space now!

This is a free event, but registration is required; CEUs are NOT being offered. Please note the intended audience is providers, community partners, and students, NOT Caregivers, Veterans and their family members.