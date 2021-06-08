VA Outreach Live - New Jersey
VA Outreach Live - New Jersey
- When
-
Sunday, Jun 20, 2021
12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EST
Registration
This event already happened.
VA Outreach Live on 98.7 The Coast WCZT FM
The mission of VA Outreach Live continues to advocate the three words that guide the Wilmington VA Medical Center Outreach Team forward in their objective to "ENGAGE, EDUCATE and ENROLL" eligible veterans into the VA health care system.
"We'll be there" is the motto the outreach team continues to embody. This radio program offers the team a platform to provide consistent information and dissemination on local and national levels. During the 2 hour talk radio program, listeners can connect by calling in, email or texting questions and/or topic suggestions. The open forum program will furnish interviews with Veterans, VA leadership, staff and community partners. This program serves as a conduit to care, while building stronger bonds and relationships with Veterans, their families, VA staff and the community.
Stream the show live at http://987thecoast.com/