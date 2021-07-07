Veterans Affairs and Community Partners to Highlight Veteran Suicide Prevention Efforts in Southern New Jersey

The Veteran community of southern New Jersey will come together to highlight joint efforts to end suicide among Veterans at an event to be held July 13 outside of the Veterans Affairs Atlantic County Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Northfield.

What: Veteran Suicide Prevention and Resources Event

Veteran Suicide Prevention and Resources Event Where: 1909 New Road, Northfield, NJ 08225

1909 New Road, Northfield, NJ 08225 When: Tuesday, July 13 from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Representatives from Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center, community partners and local, state and federal government agencies have formed coalitions and will speak on plans and a way forward to put an end to death by suicide among Veterans, Veteran family members and military personnel by raising awareness and connecting those in need with resources and cared.

For nearly the last 30 days, 600 flags have flown for 30 days at the site of the event to memorialize the approximately 20 Veterans whose lives end daily across the nation because of suicide.

According to the VA’s Veteran Suicide Data and Reporting Mental Health, in 2018 (most recent available data), the New Jersey Veteran suicide rate was nearly seven points higher than the New Jersey non-Veteran suicide rate (17.4 vs. 10.9 per 100,000).

Veteran Crisis Line

If you are a Veteran or know a Veteran in crisis, the Veterans Crisis Line is a free, confidential resource that Veterans, their families, and their friends can access every day at any time. Call 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1, chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net or text to 838255. Trained responders — some of them Veterans themselves — are ready to listen, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.