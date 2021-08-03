You are invited to join Wilmington VA Medical Center Thursday, August 12 from 2 – 3 p.m., for a Virtual Veteran Town Hall.

Our Virtual Veteran Town Halls are designed to better engage with our Veterans to obtain feedback to better serve the Veteran community.

We are scheduled to cover the following topics:

COVID-19 vaccine updates

Facility and construction updates

MyHealtheVet account updates

CPAP recalls

Veteran suicide prevention efforts

And More!

WebEx:

To launch the town hall from your Internet browser, click this link.*

https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=m18c543720fb3592debf5de773e74bfb3

Meeting #: 199 867 6061

199 867 6061 Meeting Password: WVAMC-TH-8-12

WVAMC-TH-8-12 Phone: 1-404-397-1596

1-404-397-1596 Access Code: 199 867 6061

Attendees are encouraged to join through WebEx platform online. You will be able to ask questions directly through the Chat Box at any time during the town hall. We will do our best to open phone lines at the end of the town hall to take questions over the phone.