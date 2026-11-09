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Wilmington VA Mobile Medical Unit

Our mobile clinic offers primary care and other services to Veterans who are unable to visit our medical center or one of our clinics. Our Wilmington VA Mobile Medical Unit attends community outreach events and has assisted in vaccinating thousands of Veterans against COVID-19.

Location and contact information

Address

1601 Kirkwood Highway
Wilmington, DE 19805-4917

Phone numbers

Main phone: ,

VA health connect:

Facility hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: Closed
  • Tue: Closed
  • Wed: Closed
  • Thu: Closed
  • Fri: Closed
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Wilmington VA Mobile Clinic

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