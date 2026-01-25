Wilmington VA Clinics on 2-hour delay for Jan 26
PRESS RELEASE
January 25, 2026
Wilmington , DE - Due to current weather conditions all of Wilmington VA Medical Center’s VA Clinics have a 2-hour delay.
Due to current weather conditions all of Wilmington VA Medical Center’s VA Clinics in Delaware and southern New Jersey (Sussex, Kent, Cape May, Cumberland & Atlantic County) will operate on a 2-hour delay on Monday, Jan 26th opening at 10:00am.
All services at the Wilmington VA Medical Center itself will be normal operating hours.
