Wilmington VA Clinics on 2-hour delay for Jan 26

PRESS RELEASE

January 25, 2026

Wilmington , DE - Due to current weather conditions all of Wilmington VA Medical Center’s VA Clinics have a 2-hour delay.

Due to current weather conditions all of Wilmington VA Medical Center’s VA Clinics in Delaware and southern New Jersey (Sussex, Kent, Cape May, Cumberland & Atlantic County) will operate on a 2-hour delay on Monday, Jan 26th opening at 10:00am.

All services at the Wilmington VA Medical Center itself will be normal operating hours.

Call to confirm or schedule an appointment.