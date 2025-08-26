Claims Clinic for Vets slated for Aug 26 at AMC Museum

PRESS RELEASE

August 26, 2025

Wilmington, DE - The regional Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) in collaboration with the Delaware Commission of Veterans Affairs and the Wilmington VA Medical Center will host a claims clinic and VA resource event on Tuesday August 26 from 8:30am – 2:00pm at the Air Mobility Command (AMC) Museum in Dover, DE.

Veterans, their families, and surviving spouses are encouraged to attend to file a claim, enroll in VA health care, learn more about burial benefits, pharmacogenomics, behavioral health, suicide prevention, homeless program and much more.

This collaboration between the VA and DCVA brings awareness of both federal and state veteran resources for our Delaware veterans.

AMC museum inside displays will be open to all attending guests at the event.

If media plans on attending contact pao.wilmington@va.gov