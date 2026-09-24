Free Flu Vaccines Available to Eligible Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

September 24, 2026

Wilmington , DE - Starting Sept. 28 to Dec. 11, 2026, flu vaccination walk-ins will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday thru Friday at the Wilmington VA Medical Center inside our ground floor, West entrance lobby area.

In addition, our VA Clinics will offer flu vaccines in our Kent and Sussex County, Delaware and Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland, New Jersey with walk-in hours from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday thru Friday.

Flu vaccines are also available at any Wilmington VA Medical Center or VA Clinic scheduled appointment.

We encourage all Veterans to get the flu vaccine to keep yourself and your family healthy this upcoming flu season.

If you have any questions, please contact your primary care team.