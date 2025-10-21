Free flu vaccines available to eligible Vets

PRESS RELEASE

October 21, 2025

Wilmington , DE - Yearly flu vaccines are now available for eligible Veterans at the Wilmington VA Medical Center and our VA clinics in Delaware and southern New Jersey.

Walk-ins are welcomed until December 5, 2025, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday – Friday inside our ground floor, West entrance lobby area at the Wilmington VA Medical Center. Flu vaccines are also available at any Wilmington VA clinic scheduled appointment.

Our VA Clinics will offer flu vaccines in Kent and Sussex County, Delaware and Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland County, New Jersey with walk-in hours from 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., Monday – Friday.