Inclimate weather delay
PRESS RELEASE
February 22, 2026
Wilmington, DE - Wilmington , DE - Due to current weather conditions all of Wilmington VA Medical Center’s VA Clinics have a 4-hour delay.
Due to current weather conditions all of Wilmington VA Medical Center’s VA Clinics in Delaware and southern New Jersey (Sussex, Kent, Cape May, Cumberland & Atlantic County) will operate on a 4-hour delay on Monday, Feb 23rd opening at 12:00pm.
All services at the Wilmington VA Medical Center itself will be normal operating hours.
Call 302-994-2511 to confirm or schedule an appointment.
Media contacts
Valerie Harwood, Public Affairs Officer
Phone: