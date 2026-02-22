Inclimate weather delay

PRESS RELEASE

February 22, 2026

Wilmington, DE - Wilmington , DE - Due to current weather conditions all of Wilmington VA Medical Center’s VA Clinics have a 4-hour delay.

Due to current weather conditions all of Wilmington VA Medical Center’s VA Clinics in Delaware and southern New Jersey (Sussex, Kent, Cape May, Cumberland & Atlantic County) will operate on a 4-hour delay on Monday, Feb 23rd opening at 12:00pm.

All services at the Wilmington VA Medical Center itself will be normal operating hours.

Call 302-994-2511 to confirm or schedule an appointment.