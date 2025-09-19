Local veteran recognized and remembered for military and community service

PRESS RELEASE

September 19, 2025

Wilmington, DE - Local Veteran 1st Lieutenant Ray Firmani will be posthumously recognized during the Wilmington VA annual Wall of Honor presentation on Friday Sept 19, for his military service as a WWII B-17 pilot and his lifelong community service.

Mr. Firmani was nominated by Wilmington VA Chaplain Donald Van Alstyne.

Sept 19th was chosen to honor Mr. Firmani on what would have been his 104th birthday. Mr. Firmani’s niece, Ms. Joann Personti will be the keynote speaker.

Wilmington VA’s Wall of Honor recognizes Veterans (posthumously) who have made significant military and/or community service contributions and who did or would have qualified for VA health care.

Ray was well known at Wilmington VA and the staff enjoyed his stories and enthusiasm as he made everyone around him smile.

What: Wilmington VA Wall of Honor recognition.

When: Friday Sept 19 from 2:00pm – 2:30pm.

Where: Wilmington VA Medical Center (in physical therapy hallway). 1601 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington, DE.

Why: To honor nominated and selected veteran for Wall of Honor.

Media: If you plan on attending, contact pao.wilmington@va.gov to confirm attendance. Media must coordinate with public affairs office before entering medical center