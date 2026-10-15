New Wilmington VA administrative building brings expanded services and dedicated computer lab for Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

October 15, 2026

Wilmington, DE - The Wilmington VA Medical Center held a ribbon cutting ceremony, Wednesday, Oct. 14, for a new administration building that will make care more accessible in one location for Veterans.

Wilmington, DE — The Wilmington VA Medical Center held a ribbon cutting ceremony, Wednesday, Oct. 14, for a new administration building that will make care more accessible in one location for Veterans.

Building 9 is a 23,000-square-foot structure will provide space for Care in the Community, the Homeless Program’s Housing and Urban Development–VA Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH) Program, and Compensated Work Therapy (CWT). The CWT program includes a dedicated computer lab that will provide Veterans with access to technology and workspace to support employment, training, and other goals.

The building will also include two conference rooms, two break rooms and additional workspace for VA social workers. Once final renovations are complete, the facility will also house VA physical therapy and Whole Health services for Veterans.

“This new facility represents an important investment in the services and support we provide to Veterans,” said Kim Butler, associate director of operations at the Wilmington VA Medical Center. “By bringing key programs together in a modern, accessible space—and providing a dedicated computer lab for Veterans—we are improving coordination, expanding resources and creating a more welcoming environment for the Veterans we serve.”

The project also includes a 100-space parking lot and updated sidewalks to improve access for staff, Veterans, and visitors. The building’s industrial-inspired design features exposed structural elements, along with energy-efficient components intended to support long-term environmental management and reduce stormwater impacts.

“Building 9 reflects our commitment to making VA services more accessible and responsive to the needs of Veterans,” said Jeffrey Beiler II, interim director of the Wilmington VA Medical Center. “This facility will help our teams work together more effectively while providing Veterans with a welcoming space to access essential support.”

To learn more about health care services at the Wilmington VA Medical Center visit https://www.va.gov/wilmington-health-care/