News releases
May 6, 2024
The Wilmington VA in collaboration with the Delaware Office of Veteran Services (OVS) and the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMAVA) is hosting a Women Veterans Health Summit.
April 29, 2024
Today, as a part of the Biden Cancer Moonshot, the Department of Veterans Affairs announced an expansion of its Close to Me cancer care program.
April 25, 2024
Today, the Department of Veterans Affairs posted a final rule amending its regulations regarding character of discharge determinations, expanding access to VA care and benefits for some former service members discharged under other than honorable conditions or by special court-martial.
April 25, 2024
On Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Wilmington VA and the Drug Enforcement Administration will host DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day at the Wilmington VA Medical Center’s main primary care entrance.
April 17, 2024
Today, the Department of Veterans Affairs announced that Veteran trust in VA outpatient care has increased to 91.8%— up from 85.6% in 2018 (the first year since VA began conducting this survey).Veteran trust has increased during each of the past six years.
April 12, 2024
The Wilmington VA Medical Center will be hosting a Veteran Town Hall in Cape May County, NJ at American Legion Post 184 on May 9. VA leadership will speak on VA updates and be available to answer questions.
April 10, 2024
On May 31, 2024, the Department of Veterans Affairs will launch a new program — the Veterans Affairs Servicing Purchase (VASP) program — to help more than 40,000 Veterans experiencing severe financial hardship avoid foreclosure and stay in their homes.
March 29, 2024
This historic enrollment driven by the bipartisan PACT Act, which President Biden signed into law as a part of his Unity Agenda for the nation. New enrollees increased in all 50 states year-over-year.
March 15, 2024
If you are a Veteran who is experiencing homelessness or at risk for homelessness, call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 877-4AID-VET (877-424-3838). Visit the VA Homeless Programs website to learn about housing initiatives and other programs for Veterans exiting homelessness.
March 12, 2024
The Wilmington VA Medical Center in collaboration with the Gay Women of Rehoboth, 501C3 will host a Women and LGBQ+ Veterans Resource event on Friday, March 15 at the Lewes Senior Center in Lewes, Delaware.