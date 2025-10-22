News releases
August 25, 2023
Until 11:59pm local time on September 30, 2023, Veterans who deployed to a combat zone, never enrolled in VA health care, and left active duty between September 11, 2001 and October 1, 2013 are eligible to enroll directly in VA health care.
July 7, 2023
On Friday, July 14, from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm the Wilmington VA Medical Center and Veteran Benefits Administration Wilmington Regional Office, supported by New Castle County’s Carousel Park and Equestrian Center will host a Veteran Family Fun Day and Claims Clinic event.
June 29, 2023
May 23, 2023
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is planning to expand health care services in Atlantic County.
March 24, 2023
Wilmington VA police and social workers created a first-of-its-kind partnership with Delaware law enforcement to study the effects of Veteran-specific police intervention tactics.
February 7, 2023
The Wilmington VA Medical Center will host its quarterly virtual Veteran Town Hall February 28 at 6 p.m. for Veterans and their families living in Delaware and southern New Jersey.
January 30, 2023
Effective January 31, Jeffrey Beiler II, MBA, FACHE will serve as the Acting Wilmington VA Medical Center Director. Mr. Beiler will oversee daily operations and health care services to more than 40,000 Veterans throughout Delaware and southern New Jersey.
January 11, 2023
The Wilmington VA Medical Center and its five community clinics will host its first-ever virtual hiring event January 15 – 28 for clinical and non-clinical positions to help expedite the hiring process.
July 21, 2022
Wilmington VA Medical Center (WVAMC) Dialysis unit is currently rated one of the top 3 in the nation out of over 165 VA programs.
July 15, 2022
In response to the ongoing affordable housing crisis, the Wilmington VA Medical Center (WVAMC) encourages local landlords to partner with one of its homeless Veterans programs, Housing and Urban Development – Veterans Administration Supportive Housing Program “HUD-VASH” — which provides rental subsidies and landlord support for approximately 288 Veterans and their families in New Castle, Kent and Sussex Counties in...