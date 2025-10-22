News releases
May 23, 2022
Today, the Wilmington VA Medical Center is implementing COVID-19 Health Protection Levels as part VA’s consistent, nationwide approach for Veterans Health Administration (VHA) facilities to adjust COVID-19 safety protocols locally as needed.
February 23, 2022
The Cape May County Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) in Rio Grande, an affiliate of the Wilmington VA Medical Center, announces new physical therapy services to the local Veteran community.
October 28, 2021
The safety and care of Veterans and our workforce are top priorities for the Department of Veterans of Affairs
October 28, 2021
Wilmington VA Medical Center Director Vince Kane welcomed U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary, The Honorable Denis McDonough, for a tour of the medical center ahead of the annual Veterans Summit hosted by Senator Tom Carper (D-Del) held on campus.
September 29, 2021
Wilmington VA Medical Center and affiliated Community Based Outpatient Clinics have begun offering Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster shots under Emergency Use Authorization.
August 27, 2021
VHA Homeless Program Office will award more than a $1 million grant to the Delaware Center for Homeless Veterans, Inc., under the Grant & Per Diem Program to combat homelessness.
July 7, 2021
The Veteran community of southern New Jersey will come together to highlight joint efforts to end suicide among Veterans at an event to be held July 13 outside of the Veterans Affairs Atlantic County Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Northfield.
June 16, 2021
A flag instillation to honor Veterans who have died from suicide will put up at the Northfield Baptist Church near the Veterans Affairs Atlantic County Community Based Outpatient Clinic.
June 3, 2021
Today, the Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center announced it will begin vaccinating adolescents ages 12 to 17, who are caregivers of Veterans or are CHAMPVA beneficiaries under the SAVE LIVES Act.
May 18, 2021
Wilmington VA Medical Center’s Caregiver Support Program is scheduled to hold its second annual Virtual Caregiver & Family Resource Fair May 27.